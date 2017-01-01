The Perfect Email Editor and Page Builder for SaaS

An embeddable editor that your customers will love
Unlayer is built to be developer friendly. It embeds in your application in less than 5 minutes, and code samples can get you started in no time.
We test the HTML code produced by Unlayer editor on tools like Litmus, and Email on Acid. Your content looks great on all devices, and all clients.
If a new version of Outlook or IE comes out and gives every designer a headache, we’ll take care of it. No headaches for you.
Let your customers create beautiful mobile-ready emails or landing pages right from your app.
We have combined many pre-designed tools which your users will be using to create awesome content from inside your application.